Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 246.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $5,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

