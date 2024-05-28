Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $332.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

