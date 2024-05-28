Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

