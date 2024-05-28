Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

