Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 901.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

