Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 150.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHI stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $349.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.15%.

Separately, Jonestrading cut their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

