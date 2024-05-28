Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 448.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 499,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,530,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

