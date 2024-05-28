Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Eaton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $344.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $175.29 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

