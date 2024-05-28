Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $63,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Semtech by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 563,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 167,376 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Semtech Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.