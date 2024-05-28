Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $69,000 in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 222,369 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 116,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.07%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

