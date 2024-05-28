Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $89,000 in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,650.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $162,465 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.5 %

NewtekOne stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $327.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

NewtekOne Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

