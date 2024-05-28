Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $89,000 in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.81%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

