Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

