Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 350,060 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $9,413,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

