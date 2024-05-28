Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $65,000 Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.6 %

TSLX stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

