Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,817,000 after buying an additional 35,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $185.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.09 and a 200-day moving average of $196.27. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

