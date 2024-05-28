Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

