Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 12,740 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 2,279.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

