Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.06 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

