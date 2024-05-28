Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,956 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 354.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

