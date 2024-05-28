Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,997 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6,020.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

