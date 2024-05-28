Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 156.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLV opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

