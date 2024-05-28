Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

