Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 1,156,701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -144.14%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

