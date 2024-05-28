Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,382 Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1,719.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 54,956 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 108.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTMN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.27%.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.