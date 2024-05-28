Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

