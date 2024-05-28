Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 619 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

