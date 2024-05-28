Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $78,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,403.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,403.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,325 shares of company stock worth $6,504,426. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

