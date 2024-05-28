Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.297 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,336,225 shares in the company, valued at $468,269,534.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 587,172 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,930 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

