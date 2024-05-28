Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $545.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.78 and a 200 day moving average of $499.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $549.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

