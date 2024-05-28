Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.22% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

