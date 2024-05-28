Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 117 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

Marriott International stock opened at $236.59 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

