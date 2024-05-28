Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 152 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Watsco were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $489.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.86. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.53 and a 12-month high of $491.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

