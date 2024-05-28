Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 3,287 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 45,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

