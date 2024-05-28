Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 122,455 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,455 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 in the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

