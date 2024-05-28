Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,638 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in 3M were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,231,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in 3M by 6.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 677,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,472,000 after buying an additional 42,883 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

