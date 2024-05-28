Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.35

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.35 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 15556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in Construction Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 433,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Construction Partners by 1,050.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 173,635 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

