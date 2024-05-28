Critical Contrast: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) vs. Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Groove Botanicals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion 1.35 $2.42 billion $7.42 12.09 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 16.42% 4.87% 3.59% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 7 6 0 2.46 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $106.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Groove Botanicals

(Get Free Report)

Groove Botanicals, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.