Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $166.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

