Disc Medicine’s (IRON) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Disc Medicine stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,102. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $865.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 353,382 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.