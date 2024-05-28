Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,542,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

