Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EEFT. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

