Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.00

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 20363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

