First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,781.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,657.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,533.39.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

