First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $279.50

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.50 and last traded at $275.87, with a volume of 886700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $9,617,472. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

