First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.69

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.69 and last traded at $122.13, with a volume of 38508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.69.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Cigna Group the Nation’s Best-Run Health Insurance Company?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NU Holdings: Don’t Get Left Behind, Buy This Neobank
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Petco Health & Wellness Out of the Doghouse on an EPS beat?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.