First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.69

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.69 and last traded at $122.13, with a volume of 38508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

