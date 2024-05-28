First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.97

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.97 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 21622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,255,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

