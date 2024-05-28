First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.97

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.97 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 21622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
