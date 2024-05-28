Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $176.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $204.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $128.64 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.