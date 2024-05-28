Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.44

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 252530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Flex Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,689 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Flex by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,152,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

