Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.36

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1093359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,021,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 388,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,722 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

